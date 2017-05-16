Jordan Peele and Bad Robot Are Teaming for an HBO Series

0

This is not a drill. Jordan Peele is making an HBO series. I repeat, this is not a drill. Nooice! Coming off the wildfire success of his directorial debut Get Out, Peele is heading to the cable network for a series adaptation of Lovecraft Country. Based on Matt Ruff‘s novel of the same name, the hour-long drama will be written by Underground‘s Misha Green, who will also take on the role of showrunner. Per THR, Lovecraft Country is described as “an anthological horror series that reclaims genre storytelling from the African-American perspective” and has been ordered straight to series by HBO.

The drama will team Peele’s Monkey Paw Productions with Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television. Peele and Green will also executive produce alongside J.J. Abrams and Ben Stephenson.

Lovecraft Country follows a young man named Atticus Black, who sets out on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America with his childhood friend Letitia and his Uncle George after his father goes missing. On their journey, the trio comes up against “both mundane terrors of white America and malevolent spirits that seem straight out of the weird tales George devours.”

If you’ve seen Get Out or Key and Peele (and if you haven’t, do yourself a favor and watch both pronto), you know that Peele’s most inspired ideas tend to come when he’s ruminating on social issues, especially racism in its many forms. He’s also just a big ol’ genre nerd. Basically, this is a perfect project for him and with a home at HBO, Peele has the freedom to go as dark and challenging as he wants with the promise of production value. Sign. Me. The. Fuck. Up.