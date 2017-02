Jordan Peele on Balancing Terror and Social Commentary in ‘Get Out’

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

Let me get this out of the way before we go any further: Jordan Peele’s directorial debut Get Out is fantastic and should be seen in theaters this weekend. Not only has Peele crafted a film that balances equal parts terror and social commentary, he’s done it in a way that the characters aren’t making stupid movie decisions and each scene flows organically to the next. It’s a great modern take on race in America. I’m also extremely impressed by both his script and direction and really hope this is the beginning of a long career behind the camera.

If you’re not familiar with Get Out, the story finds an African-American man, Chris (Daniel Kaluuya), traveling upstate with his white girlfriend, Rose (Allison Williams), to meet her parents played by Catherine Keener and Bradley Whitford. While things start off great, the longer Chris is at the home the more he starts to notice things aren’t exactly normal… I could go on more about the plot but the less you know the better. However, if you’re the type that wants to know more before going to see the film, you can read Matt Goldberg’s very positive review here.

Recently I sat down with Jordan Peele for an exclusive video interview. He talked about his reaction to all the positive reviews, how the film balances equal parts terror and social commentary, who he showed the film to for honest feedback, how he made sure his characters didn’t make stupid movie decisions, and how he has a lot of other ideas for future films ready to go.

Check out what he had to say in the video above and below you’ll find the Get Out official synopsis along with some images.