Jordan Peele Is Developing a TV Series About 1970s Nazi Hunters

Looks like Jordan Peele is going to keep on keeping on with his so-called social thrillers. The Get Out writer and director has lined up a new TV project called The Hunt, which will follow a bunch of 1970s Nazi hunters on a quest for retribution. The new project comes on the heels of his TV deal with Sonar Entertainment, where The Hunt is set up and being shopped. Peele and his Monkeypaw Productions signed a first-look TV deal at the independent studio earlier this year and The Hunt is the first new series to come out of that partnership.

No network is attached to the project yet, but The Hollywood reporter notes that “insiders stress the project is already drawing interest from several potential bidders.” Inspired by true events, The Hunt has David Weil on board to write the script and executive produce alongside Peele.

According to the report,

“The Hunt follows a diverse band of Nazi Hunters in 1970s America as they set out on a quest for revenge and justice — tracking and killing hundreds of Nazis who, with the unconscionable help of the U.S. government, escaped justice and embedded themselves in American society.”

After co-starring and producing the outstanding Comedy Central sketch show Key and Peele for five seasons, Peele landed a massive win this year with his feature directorial debut Get Out, the microbudget horror film that grossed more than $250 Million worldwide for Blumhouse. Next, he’s set to reteam with Blumhouse and Universal for another social thriller, though he says this one won’t focus on race but another “human demon”, and he’s also teaming with Bad Robot and HBO to develop a series adaptation of the anthological horror Lovecraft Country.

Sonar Entertainment is also behind MTV/SpikeTV’s The Shannara Chronicles, AMC’s The Son, and Audience Network’s Mr. Mercedes.