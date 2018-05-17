Jordan Peele’s Nazi-Hunting TV Series ‘The Hunt’ Is a Go at Amazon

0

Jordan Peele is going on The Hunt. Amazon Studios has given a series order to the Get Out director’s TV series, described as “a vengeance-driven Nazi-hunting series” set in 1970s New York City. The series is getting a 10-episode, straight-to-series order.

The Hunt is inspired by true-life events and comes from creator David Weil (Moonfall), who will also write the series and serve as an Executive Producer alongside Peele. Sonar Entertainment’s Tom Lesinski (Mr. Mercedes) and Jenna Santoianni (Mr. Mercedes), and Monkeypaw Productions’ Win Rosenfeld (Dark Net) will also executive produce.

Here’s the official synopsis:

The Hunt follows a diverse band of Nazi Hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the US. The eclectic team of Hunters will set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans.

Peele said in a press release, “When David Weil first shared The Hunt with me, I immediately knew that we had to be involved. It’s cathartic. It’s noir. It’s frighteningly relevant. It’s exactly what I want to see on television. I am thrilled to be working with Amazon in bringing this incredible vision to the world.”

“Our biggest priority is attracting exceptional writing and producing talent to bring addictive, groundbreaking projects to Prime Video,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “The Hunt is edge-of-your-seat entertainment that is not only culturally relevant but deliciously original. David Weil, Jordan Peele, and the entire Monkeypaw and Sonar Entertainment teams represent the dream team! We can’t wait to get started!”

Peele is keeping busy since he dominated the pop culture conversation with his directorial debut Get Out. He took home an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay earlier this year, and is hard at work on a number of projects around town, including his next “social thriller” Us at Universal Studios and the anthological horror series Lovecraft Country at HBO. He also produced Spike Lee’s BlacKKKlansman, which debuted this week at Cannes to glowing reviews.

The Hunt will premiere exclusively on Prime Video.