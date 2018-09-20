Jordan Peele to Host ‘The Twilight Zone’ Reboot Because Good Things Still Happen

0

Stepping in to fill the shoes of the late, great Rod Serling will be Oscar-winner Jordan Peele. CBS All Access announced that their upcoming reboot of The Twilight Zone will feature Peele as host and narrator. This modern reimagining of the original, which premiered in 1959, hopes to continue the series’ trend of using “socially conscious storytelling to explore the human condition and culture of the times.” Few are better suited for that particular task at the moment than the writer/director of Get Out.

Peele also serves as executive producer on the project, which begins production this fall and will premiere on CBS All Access in 2019.

Watch the special teaser from CBS All Access below:

Rod Serling and Jordan Peele’s voices intertwine to reveal that Peele will host and narrate The Twilight Zone, a new original series coming to CBS All Access in 2019, filling Serling’s iconic shoes.

“Rod Serling was an uncompromising visionary who not only shed light on social issues of his time, but prophesied issues of ours,” said Jordan Peele, in a press release. “I’m honored to carry on his legacy to a new generation of audiences as the gatekeeper of ‘The Twilight Zone.’”

Every episode of the original series is available to stream now on CBS All Access. The original “The Twilight Zone” took viewers to another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound, but of mind. It was a journey into a wondrous land of imagination for five years on CBS, from 1959-1964. The godfather of sci-fi series, the show explored humanity’s hopes, despairs, prides and prejudices in metaphoric ways conventional dramas could not.

The upcoming new series, The Twilight Zone, is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films. Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg serve as executive producers along with Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Carol Serling, Rick Berg and Greg Yaitanes.