Jordan Peele, Simon Kinberg Team for New ‘Twilight Zone’ Series

A Twilight Zone TV series reboot is on the way, but it won’t be on the airwaves. In an effort to continue to expand its original content on its streaming service, CBS announced earlier this month that The Twilight Zone will be coming to CBS All Access. Most excitingly, today it was announced that the reboot hails from executive producers Jordan Peele, Simon Kinberg, and The Defenders and Daredevil showrunner Marco Ramirez. Peele will produce through his Monkeypaw Productions banner while Kinberg’s Genre Films will also produce.

In a statement, Peele cited the timeliness of Twilight Zone in today’s climate:

“Too many times this year it’s felt we were living in a twilight zone, and I can’t think of a better moment to reintroduce it to modern audiences.”

There are few details on this “modern reimagining”, but it’s hard to think of a better producer than Peele, who’s in the thick of awards season with his social thriller Get Out. That film, which marked Peele’s feature directorial debut, tapped into the zeitgeist in a horrifying way, so one imagines he can bring the same kind of tact and insight to The Twilight Zone. And given the anthology format, here’s hoping Peele writes and directs an episode.

Peele, Kinberg, and Ramirez will “collaborate on the premiere episode,” and Win Rosenfeld and Audrey Chon will also executive produce.

A new iteration of The Twilight Zone has been in the works for years, with War for the Planet of the Apes filmmaker Matt Reeves at one point directing a feature film adaptation. Joseph Kosinski subsequently signed on to direct the Twilight Zone movie, and before that Bryan Singer was producing a TV series reboot. Obviously none of these versions came to fruition, and CBS seems to have found a winning formula to finally bring this thing back.