Joseph Gilgun on ‘Preacher’ Season 3 and How No One is Safe

0

One of my favorite shows on television is AMC’s Preacher, which is based on Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon’s comic series and brought to life by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Sam Catlin. Loaded with crazy characters, graphic violence, sick humor, and really well done action set pieces, Preacher consistently surprises and it’s like nothing else on TV.

If you’re not familiar with the story, Preacher started off with an inaugural season that was essentially a prequel to events that happen throughout the violent graphic novel, which revolves around a preacher (Dominic Cooper) who has inherited a power called Genesis (a supernatural entity that has chosen his body as a host and gives him the power to make people do whatever he says). Now entering its third season, the show is using more of the source material as it follows Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), his girlfriend Tulip (Ruth Negga), and his friend and vampire Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) as they search for God.

With Preacher season 3 now airing on Sunday night’s on AMC, I recently got to speak with Joseph Gilgun. He talked about what it takes to make an episode of Preacher in eight shooting days, what the third season is about, how much he knows about each season going in, the unique nature of the show, what would surprise people about the making of the show, and a lot more.

Check out what Joseph Gilgun had to say below and tune in Sunday night if you want to see some fantastic television.

Collider: Let me start by saying I am a huge fan of the show and I’m very happy you guys got picked up for a season three.

JOSEPH GILGUN: Aww, thanks man. I appreciate that dude. I had a great time this year.

Oh, I can only imagine. How much does Sam [Catlin] and everybody tell you about the arc of the season prior to filming that first episode, and how much are you getting it script by script?

GILGUN: Well, it’s a mixture of the two really. We hear bits and bobs. The thing is with Sam, he’s like … I think he’s probably disturbed. But, his ideas they do change from place and place. He gives you a rough idea of where you’re heading, so that you know what kind of things to expect. But, a lot of the time you will find out in the script.

For every single script he writes, he has a long conversation with some of the actors about we’ll be getting into depending on the severity of the storyline. He’s very open to suggestion and change. He’s honestly, I’ve got to say actually working with Sam Catlin, you’ve got to be a lucky man to work with a man like that. I didn’t realize how lucky I was, but he’s so easy going and so open to collaboration … I found in my short experience as an actor in the UK and out there in the States, I always find that the better writers are the ones that are relaxed and laid back and don’t hold on. And I think there’s an element of asking to let go eventually and Sam’s amazing at that. He just trust us now.

I think he’s taken … you need to be able to trust your cast and that takes tremendous courage with something that is your baby. So working with Sam is just fucking the best, so lucky. And just as dude as well, just as a man himself, he just handles it incredibly well. He’s an inspiration to me. I really love him.

But, we do have discussions, especially on the build up to shooting. I was out there a little earlier with both Dom [Cooper] and Ruth [Negga] and we got to sit in a room and chat about where we want to go with this and where we want to take the characters. Before we even start there’s always a long chat where we drink fucking English coffee. You know that kind of meeting … You know the meetings you imagine that that’d be happening before a show? Like you see directors just pacing around on the phone all the time, just out of their mind on caffeine, that kinda shit. All that’s been going on man, it really does happen.

Completely.

GILGUN: You find yourself in it. We did a meeting once on I think it’s season two. It was me, Seth [Rogen] and Evan [Goldberg] and Dom and Ruth. And we were all in this, and at one point Seth said. He said, “I imagine this is what people imagine it looks like. These kind of meetings.” And we suddenly all realized that we were in one of those meetings, we’d finally done it. “We’re mostly doing alright, guys, we’re mostly doing alright. We’re in the meeting everyone imagines us to have.”