Joseph Gordon-Levitt to Star as Teacher in Apple Series ‘Mr. Corman’

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is the latest star to join Apple’s orbit, as he is set to write, direct, executive produce and star in a half-hour dramedy titled Mr. Corman for Apple TV+, Collider has confirmed.

Mr. Corman will find Gordon-Levitt playing a teacher in the San Fernando Valley who is still coming to grips with adulthood. That premise has a lot of potential, and an Apple series seems like the perfect platform for Gordon-Levitt at this point in his career. Besides the little-seen indie thriller 7500, he hasn’t starred in a movie since 2016’s Snowden. Frankly, I’m glad Gordon-Levitt is pursuing his own material again, as I quite enjoyed his feature directorial debut Don Jon, in which he starred opposite Scarlett Johansson, Julianne Moore and Tony Danza.

Gordon-Levitt’s new series hails from A24 (which just and his own HitRecord label, and it will mark the actor’s return to scripted television following his childhood turn on NBC’s 3rd Rock From the Sun. He also hosted Pivot’s variety show HitRecord on TV several years ago. He’s represented by WME.

Word of Mr. Corman arrives on the heels of news that Apple will not move forward with the revenge drama Bastards, which was to have starred Richard Gere as a Vietnam veteran who goes on a shooting spree. That was probably a smart decision, given the current climate. Meanwhile, as rumored on the most recent episode of The Sneider Cut podcast, Apple is also said to be developing a TV series based on The Mosquito Coast that would see Justin Theroux step into Harrison Ford‘s shoes.

Apple TV+ will launch this fall with the Jennifer Aniston–Reese Witherspoon drama The Morning Show and the Hailee Steinfeld series Dickinson. Meanwhile, this past week A24 teamed with Nightcrawler producer Jennifer Fox to develop a TV series based on Ursula Le Guin’s acclaimed Earthsea fantasy books.