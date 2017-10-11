Amblin Entertainment Recruits Josh Boone to Adapt Stephen King’s ‘The Talisman’

0

Josh Boone is headed back to King Country. The New Mutants and The Fault in Our Stars director has been tapped by Amblin Entertainment to adapt Stephen King and Peter Straub‘s dark fantasy novel The Talisman. Variety reports that the filmmaker is currently just set to write the script, but there’s a possibility he could eventually move into the director’s chair as well

The first collaboration between King and fellow famed horror author Straub, The Talisman follows a 12-year-old boy, Jack Sawyer, on a quest to a parallel dimension known as the Territories in order to find a mystical talisman that will save the life of his terminally ill mother. The book was originally published in 1984 and Hollywood has been trying to crack a film adaptation pretty much ever since.

Steven Spielberg was even attached to direct in early days, snatching up the rights for either a movie or miniseries adaptation. Eventually, Spielberg’s regular producer Frank Marshall revived the project and after the King-assaince of 2017, and the breakout success of it in particular, the movie is heading up once again.