Movie Talk: Josh Brolin Cast as Cable in ‘Deadpool 2′; First Trailer for Kathryn Bigelow’s ‘Detroit’

by      April 13, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (April 13th, 2017) Mark Reilly, Josh Macuga, Jason Inman, John Rocha, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • First trailer released for Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit starring John Boyega
  • Opening This Week
  • Dolph Lundgren cast as King Nereus in James Wan’s Aquaman
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
Image via Marvel Comics

