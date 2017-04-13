Movie Talk: Josh Brolin Cast as Cable in ‘Deadpool 2′; First Trailer for Kathryn Bigelow’s ‘Detroit’

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (April 13th, 2017) Mark Reilly, Josh Macuga, Jason Inman, John Rocha, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

Josh Brolin cast as Cable in Deadpool 2

First trailer released for Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit starring John Boyega

Opening This Week

Dolph Lundgren cast as King Nereus in James Wan’s Aquaman

Edgar Wright secures studio distribution for next movie Grasshopper Jungle

New poster released for Justice League

Mail Bag