Movie Talk: Josh Brolin Cast as Cable in ‘Deadpool 2′; First Trailer for Kathryn Bigelow’s ‘Detroit’

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (April 13th, 2017) Mark Reilly, Josh Macuga, Jason Inman, John Rocha, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Josh Brolin cast as Cable in Deadpool 2
- First trailer released for Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit starring John Boyega
- Opening This Week
- Dolph Lundgren cast as King Nereus in James Wan’s Aquaman
- Edgar Wright secures studio distribution for next movie Grasshopper Jungle
- New poster released for Justice League
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions