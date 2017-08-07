Movie Talk: First Look at Josh Brolin’s Cable in ‘Deadpool 2’

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Monday August 7th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Kristian Harloff, Jeremy Jahns, Jon Schnepp, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- First look at Josh Brolin’s Cable in Deadpool 2
- Wonder Woman rumored to be in Flashpoint
- Aladdin casts Marwan Kenzari to play Jafar
- Box Office Report
- James Gunn says Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is third act of Guardians story
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 music video “Inferno” released
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter