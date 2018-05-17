Josh Brolin on ‘Deadpool 2’, Cable’s Origin and Drew Goddard’s ‘X-Force’ Movie

0

With Deadpool 2 opening in theaters this weekend, I got to sit down with Josh Brolin a few days ago to talk about being part of one of the year’s most anticipated sequels. During the very fun conversation Brolin talked about if he was nervous to sign on to play Cable in four films, the character’s confusing backstory, what the sequel added during additional photography, deleted scenes, cameos, and a lot more. In addition, we talked about Drew Goddard’s X-Force movie, when it’s going to start filming, if he wants it to be rated-R, and how the most important thing for him is the banter between Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Cable.

As most of you know, Deadpool 2 follows Deadpool as he assembles a superpowered team to protect a kid (Julian Dennison) from Cable, a killer from the future. The film also stars Zazie Beetz, Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, Jack Kesy, and a few surprise guests.

Josh Brolin:

How late did he stay at the Deadpool 2 afterparty?

What’s cooler: being in The Goonies, working with Roger Deakins or the Coen Brothers, playing Thanos of playing Cable?

Was he nervous to sign on to a four film project playing Cable?

How much did he look at the comics for Cable’s backstory?

When filming a movie does he ever feel like he’s nailing the role?

What did they add during additional photography?

Deleted scenes talk.

Cameo talk.

Does he know the X-Force movie story?

When will he be filming the X-Force movie?

Does he want to see X-Force as an R-rated film?

How he loves the banter between Deadpool and Cable.

