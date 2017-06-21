Josh Duhamel on ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ and Training with Navy SEALs

-
With Transformers: The Last Knight now playing around the world, the other day I landed an exclusive interview with Josh Duhamel. He talks about the biggest challenge making The Last Knight, how you can’t take it personally when Michael Bay gets mad at you, the way the script can change in an instant while filming, and a lot more.
As most of you know from the trailers, the fifth installment expands the mythology of the Transformers universe by introducing a medieval-centric backstory with Mark Wahlberg reprising his lead role from Transformers: Age of Extinction. The film also stars Anthony Hopkins, Laura Haddock, Stanley Tucci, Jerrod Carmichael, John Turturro, Josh Duhamel, Isabela Moner, Gil Birmingham, and Jean Dujardin.
Check out what Duhamel had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis and a few images.
Josh Duhamel:
- Shares a story where Bay flips out on someone
- Talks about making the film and the challenges of making a Transformers movie.
- On how the script can change in an instant on set.
Here’s the official synopsis for Transformers: The Last Knight:
The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock).
There comes a moment in everyone’s life when we are called upon to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive: theirs, or ours.