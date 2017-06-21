Josh Duhamel on ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ and Training with Navy SEALs

0

With Transformers: The Last Knight now playing around the world, the other day I landed an exclusive interview with Josh Duhamel. He talks about the biggest challenge making The Last Knight, how you can’t take it personally when Michael Bay gets mad at you, the way the script can change in an instant while filming, and a lot more.

As most of you know from the trailers, the fifth installment expands the mythology of the Transformers universe by introducing a medieval-centric backstory with Mark Wahlberg reprising his lead role from Transformers: Age of Extinction. The film also stars Anthony Hopkins, Laura Haddock, Stanley Tucci, Jerrod Carmichael, John Turturro, Josh Duhamel, Isabela Moner, Gil Birmingham, and Jean Dujardin.

Check out what Duhamel had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis and a few images.

Josh Duhamel:

Shares a story where Bay flips out on someone

Talks about making the film and the challenges of making a Transformers movie.

On how the script can change in an instant on set.

Here’s the official synopsis for Transformers: The Last Knight: