Joss Whedon Shares His Thoughts on Casting ‘Batgirl’

On the red carpet for the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 premiere, Joss Whedon was asked what he will surely be asked repeatedly until the casting is actually announced: Who is playing Batgirl? The project was announced in late March, with Whedon’s take on the character joining (and presumably brightening up) the DCEU.

Variety asked the filmmaker his thoughts on who should play the title character, to which he replied, “I don’t have my eye on anybody, I feel like I’m creating this character and I’m in a dialogue with her, and we’ll see who joins that later on.”

But he did suggest that he is partial to a fresh face — although we’ll see what the studio says about that.

“I doubt it’ll be a name, I think this is somewhere where you go and find Batgirl and then you cast her […] I mean, I’m not against movie stars, they’re great, but you need somebody who is just right. and a situation with this, the name carries a lot of weight so it’s not as critical. Definitely Vin Diesel.”

Whedon has confirmed that the movie’s character will be a younger version of Batgirl, something we didn’t know for sure when we made our poll. But, we had kinda guessed that might be the case, and in fact the top two picks (which I hugely approve of) from you guys were Chloe Grace Moritz and Hailee Steinfeld. What do you think of Whedon’s comments though, is it better to go with a new actress in this case? Does the Batgirl name carry enough weight that the studio will allow a relative unknown take up the mantle like Daisy Ridley did in Star Wars? Let us know in the comments.