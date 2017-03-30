More Collider
Movie Talk: Joss Whedon to Direct ‘Batgirl’; ‘Dirty Rotten Scoundrels’ Remake Finds Director

by      March 30, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (March 30th, 2017) John Campea, Kristian Harloff, Perri Nemiroff, Ken Napzok, Natasha Martinez, and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Joss Whedon to write, produce and direct Batgirl
  • Opening this week
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter

