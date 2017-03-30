Movie Talk: Joss Whedon to Direct ‘Batgirl’; ‘Dirty Rotten Scoundrels’ Remake Finds Director

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (March 30th, 2017) John Campea, Kristian Harloff, Perri Nemiroff, Ken Napzok, Natasha Martinez, and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Joss Whedon to write, produce and direct Batgirl
- Dirty Rotten Scoundrels remake Nasty Women hires Veep director
- Opening this week
- Vin Diesel says Fate of the Furious is first movie in new trilogy
- New poster and trailer for Colin Trevorrow’s Book of Henry
- Jessica Chastain up for playing Poison Ivy in Gotham City Sirens
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter