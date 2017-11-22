Jude Law in Talks to Join Brie Larson in ‘Captain Marvel’

0

The Marvel Cinematic Universe just added yet another impeccable performer to its ranks. Per Variety, Jude Law is in negotiations to play the male lead opposite Oscar-winner Brie Larson in Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel. The film has Half Nelson filmmakers Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck directing a 1990s-set story that follows an Air Force pilot whose DNA is fused with an alien’s during an accident, imbuing her with superhuman powers.

So who is Law playing? Well it sounds like the film is going full-on Ant-Man, as Law will be filling the role of Doctor Walter Lawson, otherwise known as Mar-Vell—the first Captain Marvel. In the comics, Mar-Vell is a Kree who is sent to spy on Earth to decide if it’s a threat to the Kree empire. But after he helps the humans a little too often, he’s found guilty of treason by his own people and sentenced to death. He finds his way back to Earth, where he dons the mantle of Captain Marvel, an alien savior/superhero who gets into some really weird stuff.

Marvel Studios has already confirmed that the Skrulls will be the villains of Captain Marvel, who in the comics are at odds with the Kree race and spur the great Kree-Skrulls war. This film will likely focus at least in part on that major comics arc, and Ben Mendelsohn (Rogue One) is onboard to play the film’s villain, likely the leader of the Skrulls empire.

Variety notes that Law’s character will serve as a mentor to Larson’s character as she works to figure out her new powers, so that should set up a pretty terrific character dynamic. Samuel L. Jackson is also set to co-star in the film as Nick Fury, this time with two eyes as Captain Marvel essentially serves as a prequel to the entire MCU.

This is the second major franchise role Law has landed in the last 12 months. He’s currently in the midst of filming the sequel Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, in which Law’s younger iteration of Harry Potter icon Albus Dumbledore will be introduced. Warner Bros. is planning four or five Fantastic Beasts films in total, so his commitment to that franchise is going to be lengthy. And now we may see him return in the MCU at some point—or maybe he’ll just show Brie Larson how to be Captain Marvel then bite the dust. Either way, he marks the latest in a string of incredible performers who have made the leap to the MCU, following folks like Cate Blanchett, Tilda Swinton, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Michael Douglas.