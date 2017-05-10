‘Judge Dredd’ Coming to the Small Screen in New TV Show

0

Fans of Judge Dredd, the no-nonsense main character in Rebellion Developments’ comic “2000 AD”, have reason to celebrate today: A new live-action TV show is in the works by Rebellion and independent entertainment studio IM Global. Judge Dredd: Mega-City One is a future-set story following a team of cops who act as judge, jury, and executioner when dealing with the challenges of the 22nd-century East Coast of the U.S., an over-crowded, crime-ridden megalopolis. Expect to see stories echoing modern troubles, like domestic terrorism and the tensions between the ultra-rich and the disenfranchised. No actors have been reported just yet, but early development has begun on the show.

Judge Dredd: Mega-City One is headed to the small screen, a first for writer John Wagner and artist Carlos Ezquerra‘s 1977 creation; “2000 AD” celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. Judge Dredd fans have seen big screen adaptations of the character and his story twice before: Sylvester Stallone played the part in Danny Cannon‘s 1995 film Judge Dredd, while Karl Urban kept his helmet on for 2012’s Dredd, directed by Pete Travis from Alex Garland‘s screenplay.

IM Global Television president Mark Stern (Battlestar Galactica, Helix, Defiance), IM Global Television CEO Stuart Ford, and Rebellion’s owners Jason and Chris Kingsley (Dredd) are on board as executive producers.

“This is one of those seminal sci-fi properties that seems to only become and more relevant with age,” said Stern in a statement. “Not only is it a rich world with biting social commentary, but it’s also fun as hell! As a fan of the comics and both films, it’s a dream come true to be able to work with Jason and Chris in adapting this for television.”

“We’re very excited to be beginning the journey to get more of Judge Dredd’s Mega-City One on the television screen,” said Jason and Chris Kingsley said. “Thanks to the legions of fans who have kept up pressure on social media, and a lot of background work and enthusiasm, we aim to make a big budget production that will satisfy both our vast comics audience and the even greater general screen-watching public.”

