‘Judy’: Renée Zellweger on Judy Garland’s Extraordinary Ability to Overcome Hollywood’s Manipulation

The pressure of playing a Hollywood icon must have been sky high for Renée Zellweger and boy does she rise to the challenge, but making movies is also a team effort and it sounds like she had a phenomenal group of people to work with on Judy who always had her back. The movie largely focuses on Judy Garland (Zellweger) in her 40s. Despite having had such great success in Hollywood at a young age, now Garland struggles to support her children. When the opportunity for a residency in London pops up, she’s got to take it despite the heartbreak of leaving her children behind.

With Judy hitting select theaters on September 27th, I recently got the chance to chat with Zellweger about her experience making the film. We spoke a bit about the individuals she turned to for support when she needed it most, a quality of Garland’s she admires most, how Garland managed to overcome Hollywood manipulation, and more. You can catch the full conversation in the video at the top of this article and, in case you missed it, click here for my review of Judy.

Renée Zellweger:

One of the biggest unexpected challenges she faced on set.

Zellweger discusses how Garland’s circumstances in the movie were due to choices made for her, not by her.

Zellweger talks about her appreciation for fan encounters.

Shout outs for the “unsung heroes” of Judy.

Working with Jessie Buckley.

One quality of Judy Garland that Zellweger would love to take with her.