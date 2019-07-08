‘Judy’ Trailer Stars Renee Zellweger as the Iconic Judy Garland

0

Roadside Attractions and LD Entertainment have released a full trailer for Judy. Renee Zellweger stars as showbiz legend Judy Garland in a film that charts the entertainer’s attempts to win over crowds in London while battling with addiction and depression.

The story of Judy Garland is tragic. She never really had a chance since she was a young actress and the studio gave her uppers and downers so that she could work the long hours required on movies like The Wizard of Oz. She could never quite break free from her addiction or the toxic world of Hollywood despite having indisputable talent as a singer and actress. The question becomes if Judy is really going to do justice to the messiness of Garland’s life, or if this is just an acting showcase for Zellweger. Hollywood loves it when actors play icons, and they’re not shy about doling out awards for it. But that doesn’t mean it’s necessarily a good movie, and after this new trailer, I remain ambivalent about Judy.

Check out the Judy trailer below. The film opens September 27th and also stars Jessie Buckley, Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell, and Michael Gambon.

Here’s the official synopsis for Judy: