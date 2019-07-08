‘Judy’ Trailer Stars Renee Zellweger as the Iconic Judy Garland

Roadside Attractions and LD Entertainment have released a full trailer for Judy. Renee Zellweger stars as showbiz legend Judy Garland in a film that charts the entertainer’s attempts to win over crowds in London while battling with addiction and depression.
The story of Judy Garland is tragic. She never really had a chance since she was a young actress and the studio gave her uppers and downers so that she could work the long hours required on movies like The Wizard of Oz. She could never quite break free from her addiction or the toxic world of Hollywood despite having indisputable talent as a singer and actress. The question becomes if Judy is really going to do justice to the messiness of Garland’s life, or if this is just an acting showcase for Zellweger. Hollywood loves it when actors play icons, and they’re not shy about doling out awards for it. But that doesn’t mean it’s necessarily a good movie, and after this new trailer, I remain ambivalent about Judy.
Check out the Judy trailer below. The film opens September 27th and also stars Jessie Buckley, Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell, and Michael Gambon.
Here’s the official synopsis for Judy:
Winter 1968 and showbiz legend Judy Garland arrives in Swinging London to perform a five-week sold-out run at The Talk of the Town. It is 30 years since she shot to global stardom in The Wizard of Oz, but if her voice has weakened, its dramatic intensity has only grown. As she prepares for the show, battles with management, charms musicians and reminisces with friends and adoring fans, her wit and warmth shine through. Even her dreams of love seem undimmed as she embarks on a whirlwind romance with Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband. Featuring some of her best-known songs, the film celebrates the voice, the capacity for love, and the sheer pizzazz of “the world’s greatest entertainer.