‘Raw’ Director Julia Ducournau on Gore and Filming Realistic Party Scenes

One of the many films to play at this year’s Sundance Film Festival was Raw. The feature debut of writer-director Julia Ducournau, the film follows Justine (Garance Marillier) as she enters veterinary college and is forced to deal with the school’s brutal hazing rituals. A strict vegetarian, she’s pressured into eating a raw rabbit liver, after which she begins to change…

I caught the film at Sundance and thought it was fantastic. Not only does it show off the voice of a great new filmmaker, it’s an original piece of filmmaking and the way Ducournau frames every shot is really well done. In addition, while movies tend to make parties glossy and perfect, there is a down and dirty party scene in Raw that’s loaded with extras and makes you feel like you’re there. Raw will hit theaters March 10th and I definitely recommend checking it out. For more on the film read Haleigh Foutch’s review or watch the red band trailer here.

Shortly after seeing the film I sat down with Julia Ducournau for an exclusive video interview. She talked about why you should see Raw knowing as little as possible, the challenge of doing the party scenes, shooting the gore, going with practical effects over CG, and a lot more.

In addition, towards the end of the interview, you can also watch us play a game I call “Get to Know Your Sundance Attendee,” which asks tough questions like drink of choice, how long can you go without looking at your phone, what’s the last TV show you’ve watched that you want to recommend, what do you collect, favorite websites, and a lot more.

Julia Ducournau: