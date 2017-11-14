Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson on the Great Message of ‘Wonder’

0

With The Perks of Being a Wallflower director Stephen Chbosky’s fantastic new film, Wonder, opening in theaters this weekend, I recently got to speak with Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson. They talked about why they both wanted to be involved in telling this story, the great positive message of the film, what it was like working with Jacob Tremblay, and more.

If you’re not familiar with Wonder, the film is based on the novel of the same name by R.J. Palacio and stars Tremblay as Auggie, a young boy born with facial differences that, until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school. As he enters the fifth grade, his parents, played by Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson, decide he should go to a public elementary school. As we follow Auggie adapting to his new situation, the film switches perspectives to include his sister, her boyfriend, Auggie’s fellow classmates and more. It’s an interesting way to tell the story and it absolutely works. I thought Chbosky did a great job helming this movie and loved the message of the film. Strongly recommended. Wonder also stars Izabela Vidovic, Mandy Patinkin and Daveed Diggs.

Check out what Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson had to say in the video above; below is exactly what we talked about, followed by the official synopsis.

Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson:

What was it about the story and material that got them involved?

They talk about working with Jacob Tremblay.

The message of the film #bekind.

Here’s the official synopsis for Wonder: