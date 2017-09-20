Julianne Moore on Getting to Play the Villain in ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’

0

With Matthew Vaughn’s fantastic movie Kingsman: The Golden Circle opening this weekend in North America, I got to sit down with Julianne Moore the other day for an exclusive video interview. As most of you know, Moore plays the villain in the Kingsman sequel and just like Samuel L. Jackson in the first film, her character says things that make sense, she is just willing to go a bit too far in making her dreams a reality.

During the interview Moore talked about how she was offered the role, her reaction to reading the crazy thing her character does at the beginning of the film, how her character at first glance is making good points but isn’t taking into consideration the human costs, if she had any deleted scenes, and she also gives me an update on David O. Russell’s upcoming TV show.

Written by Jane Goldman and directed Matthew Vaughn, and based on the comic book by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, Kingsman: The Golden Circle also stars Colin Firth, Taron Egerton, Mark Strong, Halle Berry, with Sir Elton John, Channing Tatum and Jeff Bridges. The sequel continues the story of Eggsy (Egerton) and his fellow Kingsman, who find themselves in a pickle when their headquarters is destroyed and the world is held hostage. They must subsequently journey across the pond to the U.S., where they team up with their American cohorts in Statesman to take down a common enemy.

Check out what Julianne Moore had to say in the player above and eblow is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Julianne Moore :

How did Matthew Vaugh ask her to be in the sequel?

Did her character change a lot during the development process?

Talks about how her character at first glance is making good points but isn’t taking into consideration the human costs.

What was her reaction to reading the crazy thing her character does at the beginning of the film?

Since Vaughn’s first cut of the film was over an hour longer did she have any deleted scenes and which one was she sad to see go?

Talks about David O. Russell’s upcoming TV show and how she’s going to film it next year.

