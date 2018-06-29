‘Juliet, Naked’ Trailer: Rose Byrne and Ethan Hawke Lead Romcom Nick Hornby Adaptation

0

Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions have released the first trailer for the Juliet, Naked movie, based on the novel of the same name by Nick Hornby. Directed by Jesse Peretz (Our Idiot Brother), the film stars Rose Byrne as a woman stuck in a long-term relationship with an obsessive fan (Chris O’Dowd) of an obscure rock musician (Ethan Hawke), who then strikes up a relationship with the aging rocker himself.

This trailer looks sweet, and if there’s one genre the world needs more of right now, it’s romantic comedies. Hollywood has kind of stopped making these kinds of movies in favor of funneling their money into big-budget superhero films or blockbusters, but as evidenced by the success of Netflix’s Set It Up there’s certainly an audience for them, and Juliet, Naked feels like a breath of fresh air.

Check out the Juliet, Naked trailer below. Scripted by Evgenia Peretz and Jim Taylor & Tamara Jenkins, the film opens in theaters on August 17th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Juliet, Naked: