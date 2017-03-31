Julliette Binoche on What She Learned About Technology While Making ‘Ghost in the Shell’

0

With director Rupert Sanders’ Ghost in the Shell now in theaters, I sat down with Juliette Binoche a few days ago to talk about making the film. In our exclusive video interview, she discussed why she first said know when she was approached with the film and why she changed her mind, if she prepared for the role by watching the original anime, the incredible visuals and world that Rupert Sander’s created, and more.

If you’re not familiar with Ghost in the Shell, Scarlett Johansson stars as The Major, a special ops, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out advancements in cyber technology. The film is loaded with an all-star international cast featuring Pilou Asbæk, Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt, Juliette Binoche, Kaori Momoi, Rila Fukushima, Chin Han, Danusia Samal, Lasarus Ratuere, Yutaka Izumihara, and Tuwanda Manyimo.

Check out what Juliette Binoche had to say in the player above and below are some links to my previous Ghost in the Shell coverage and some images.

Here’s the official synopsis for Ghost in the Shell: