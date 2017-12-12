Atlanta Readers: Win Passes to See ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’

0

While a legacy-quel to Jumanji could have gone either way, early reactions to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle have been very positive with people saying the action-adventure/comedy is incredibly fun and enjoyable. Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart already made a formidable duo in Central Intelligence, and I’m eager to see them team up again alongside Jack Black and Karen Gillan in a film that puts the players inside the Jumanji game rather than bringing the game back into the outside world.

I’m pleased to announce we’re giving away 25 admit-two passes to the Atlanta screening of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. To enter for a chance to see the movie early and for free, send an e-mail to Collider.Passes@gmail.com with the subject line “JUMANJI”. The screening is on Monday, December 18th at 7:00PM at Regal Atlantic Station, so please don’t enter if you think you’ll be unavailable. Multiple entries from a single person will disqualify all entries from that person.

Check out the latest Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle trailer below. The film opens December 20th and also stars Nick Jonas and Bobby Cannavale.

Here’s the official synopsis for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle: