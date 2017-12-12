Atlanta Readers: Win Passes to See ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’

While a legacy-quel to Jumanji could have gone either way, early reactions to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle have been very positive with people saying the action-adventure/comedy is incredibly fun and enjoyable. Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart already made a formidable duo in Central Intelligence, and I’m eager to see them team up again alongside Jack Black and Karen Gillan in a film that puts the players inside the Jumanji game rather than bringing the game back into the outside world.
Here’s the official synopsis for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle:
In the brand new adventure Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the tables are turned as four teenagers in detention are sucked into the world of Jumanji. When they discover an old video game console with a game they’ve never heard of, they are immediately thrust into the game’s jungle setting, into the bodies of their avatars, played by Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan. What they discover is that you don’t just play Jumanji – Jumanji plays you. They’ll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, or they’ll be stuck in the game forever…