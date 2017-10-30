New ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ Featurette Teases Connection to the Original Movie

0

Sony Pictures has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the upcoming sequel Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, offering more clarity on how this follow-up both connects to and diverts from the original Jumanji film. Star Dwayne Johnson explains how much the original movie and Robin Williams’ performance meant to him, and how that film inspired how they approached the sequel as encapsulating “holiday spirit.”

Scripted by Spider-Man: Homecoming co-writers Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers as well as Scott Rosenberg & Jeff Pinkner, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle takes place years after the original film and finds a group of teenagers in detention who find the mysterious titular game and are sucked inside. Whereas the original Jumanji posited what happens when the game world comes to our world, this sequel finally lets the viewers go inside the game for the first time.

Jake Kasdan, the filmmaker behind Orange County and Sex Tape, directs the action-packed follow-up, and it looks like quite a fun ride. Get a closer look in the new featurette below. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle also stars Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, and Bobby Cannavale and opens in theaters on December 20th.