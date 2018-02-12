‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ Becomes Sony’s 3rd Highest Grossing Film of All-Time

0

2017 had its share of unexpected hits, but I doubt anyone saw Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle becoming such a juggernaut at the box office. Although the movie is undoubtedly a crowd-pleaser featuring bankable stars like Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black, it’s still amazing that the feature now stands as the fifth-highest grossing movie of 2017. More than that, it now stands at the third most successful movie in Sony’s history.

If you check out this chart from Box Office Mojo, you’ll see that Jumanji now trails just Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2 on the list of the studio’s hits, and it will likely overtake Spider-Man 2 to become the studio’s second-highest grossing movie of all-time. That’s an impressive level of success, especially when you consider that the Jumanji brand laid low since the 1995 Robin Williams movie. Additionally, the movie had a solid but not Earth-shattering $36 million opening weekend, so its success not comes from busting out the gate, but by having serious legs throughout the holidays and into January. Welcome to the Jungle is also the studio’s third-highest grossing movie internationally ahead of Spectre and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Sony is now moving ahead on a Jumanji 3 and aims to bring back the cast of Welcome to the Jungle. No director has been announced yet, although I assume Sony is trying to get Welcome to the Jungle helmer Jake Kasdan back behind the camera (not too shabby a performance for a guy who had never had a gigantic hit like this despite directing cult classics such as Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story and Zero Effect). It will be interesting to see how quickly Sony can get a sequel going and if they’ll be able to capitalize on the massive success of Welcome to the Jungle.