‘Jumanji’ Sequel Hires Writing Duo; Dwayne Johnson and Co-Stars Set to Return

0

Who knew that making a legacyquel to a 1995 Robin Williams family flick would result in a movie that could go toe-to-toe with Star Wars? Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which carried a relatively modest budget of $100 million, has earned $857 million worldwide and shows no signs of slowing down. Its domestic gross of $352 million puts it on track to be Dwayne Johnson’s most successful movie of his career. So naturally, plans for a sequel are on the fast track.

Deadline reports that Sony has hired writers Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner to write a sequel that will “reunite Dwayne Johnson with Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan and the rest of the ensemble.” Whether that means the high school actors in the real world or just the characters inside of Jumanji remains to be seen. Rosenberg and Pinkner did the last pass on the Welcome to the Jungle screenplay following writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. They also worked on the script for Venom, so Sony clearly likes working with the duo.

There’s no plot yet for the third Jumanji movie because Rosenberg and Pinkner haven’t started writing it yet, but it will be interesting to see what new spin they can concoct. The first movie was about bringing the game into the real world and the sequel is about taking people from the real world and putting them inside the game. It would be neat if they maybe created a crossover of sorts with Zathura, which Sony also owns and is based on another Chris Van Allsburg book about a magical board game. It will also be interesting to see how they put these characters together again since their personalities are based on the teenagers in the real world. If you have the “avatars” based on different people, how does that change the dynamic?

In any event, it will be interesting to see how fast they can turn out a new installment if they’re hoping to ride the popularity from Welcome to the Jungle.