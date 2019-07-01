First Trailer for ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ Reveals the Sequel’s Big Change

0

Sony Pictures has released the first Jumanji sequel trailer, which also reveals the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle follow-up’s title: Jumanji: The Next Level. Coming off the 2017 film’s insane $962 million box office haul, Sony got the whole gang back together for this new sequel—with a twist. Jake Kasdan is once again directing, and young actors Ser’Darius Blain, Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, and Morgan Turner reprise their roles as the teen gamers, but once they go inside the game they find things are… different.

While the 2017 sequel found Wolff’s character inhabiting the role of Dr. Bravestone (aka Dwayne Johnson), this time around it’s Wolff’s cranky grandfather who takes charge of the Bravestone character—played by none other than Danny DeVito. Moreover, the grandfather’s similarly cantankerous friend, played by Danny Glover, gets put inside the body of Kevin Hart‘s “Mouse” Finbar. The other major switcheroo here is that Blaine’s character Fridge Johnson takes charge of Jack Black‘s Professor character, while Wolff’s whereabouts are—in this trailer at least—unknown.

This is a really exciting and fun way of doubling down on what made Welcome to the Jungle so fun while also keeping things fresh. Honestly, I can’t imagine a better way to spend two hours than to watch Dwayne Johnson channeling Danny DeVito in a series of exotic locales.

Check out the Jumanji 2 trailer below. The film also stars Nick Jonas and Awkwafina and opens in theaters on December 13, 2019.