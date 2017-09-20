‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ Unleashes 2 New Trailers Featuring Cake and Explosions

0

Sony has released two new Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle trailers. The upcoming legacyquel takes place twenty years after the original and finds a new group of players transported into the world of the game where they play as different avatars. Rather than bringing the jungle to the real world, the real world is going into the jungle (similar to how Robin Williams’ character “disappeared” into the game in the first movie) and the group must figure out how to get back home.

Since I don’t have any nostalgic feelings for the original Jumanji (it’s a serviceable PG kids movie, but it hasn’t aged particularly well), I’m all for mixing things up and taking the series in a new direction, especially one that’s steeped in making fun of video game tropes. Also, I think Dwayne Johnson is at his best when he plays silly, and this role affords him plenty of opportunity to do that since his character is basically a nerdy teenage kid in Dwayne Johnson’s body.

Check out the new Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle trailers below. The film opens December 22nd and also stars Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, and Bobby Cannavale.

Here’s the official synopsis for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle: