New ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ Poster Features Dwayne Johnson & Co. Monkeying Around

Dwayne Johnson took it upon himself to bless us all with a new poster for Jumanji: The Next Level on Tuesday via his Twitter. The poster features returning cast members Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Kevin Hart. Oh, and baboons. Like, a ton of baboons.

The poster arrives three months before The Next Level hits theaters in mid-December. Fun, light, and quirky, it feels like we’re getting a solid amuse-bouche in terms of the movie’s vibe from the poster. And while I love seeing the core Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle team reunited on this poster, I’m wondering why all the baboons? Yes, they show up in the trailer for The Next Level (which was released in July), but will they be a running joke in the movie? Do they matter more than including other cast members? And why are they giving me such a hard stare? I feel…weird.

In addition to the returning four cast members plus familiar faces Rhys Darby, Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Ashley Scott, Morgan Turner, and Ser’Darius Blain, Jumanji: The Next Level adds newbies Awkwafina, Danny DeVito, and Danny Glover to its roster. The movie follows Martha (Scott) and Fridge (Blain) as they go in search of Spencer (Wolff), who has gotten sucked back into the Jumanji video game. Things get complicated when Spencer’s grandpa, Eddie, (DeVito) and Eddie’s pal Milo (Glover) accidentally get sucked into the game and join them on their quest.

Jumanji: The Next Level arrives in theaters on December 13. Itchin’ to see the trailer? Read up on our trailer coverage here. You can check out the poster Johnson shared on his Twitter below: