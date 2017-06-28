Facebook Messenger

‘Jumanji’ Trailer Teaser Reveals a Glimpse of the Rumble in the Jungle

by      June 28, 2017

A day before Sony releases the full, official trailer for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the studio has released a super-fun teaser showing off just a hint of the jungle action that is to come. We get shots of stars Dwayne JohnsonKevin HartKaren Gillan, and Jack Black in action alongside motorcycle-riding ne’er-do-wells and a whole host of jungle animals. Jake Kasdan‘s action-adventure film looks like a wild ride, so be sure to return tomorrow to get the full picture once the official trailer is released.

Jumanji also stars Nick JonasAlex WolffSer’Darius BlainMadison Iseman, and Morgan Turner and opens in theaters on December 20, 2017.

Check out the new teaser trailer for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle below:

And here’s the film’s official synopsis:

In a brand new Jumanji adventure, four high school kids discover an old video game console and are drawn into the game’s jungle setting, literally becoming the adult avatars they chose. What they discover is that you don’t just play Jumanji – you must survive it. To beat the game and return to the real world, they’ll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, discover what Alan Parrish left 20 years ago, and change the way they think about themselves – or they’ll be stuck in the game forever.

