New ‘Jumanji’ Trailer Teaser Previews Dwayne Johnson’s Jungle Adventure

0

A new trailer for Sony’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle arrives this Wednesday, but Dwayne Johnson is doing his fans a solid and giving us an early glimpse at it. Granted, this look leaves out the clever video game twist seen in previous trailers, but I think it’s a safe bet we’ll see more of that when the full video is revealed later this week. The good news is that we get plenty of shots of The Rock, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black in action in this teaser, along with a greeting by Rhys Darby.

Check out the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle teaser trailer below. Directed by Jake Kasdan (Bad Teacher), the film opens December 20th and also stars Missi Pyle, Bobby Cannavale, Tim Matheson, and Nick Jonas.

Check out the new Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle teaser trailer (via The Rock):

A lil’ teaser before our worldwide trailer debut this WEDNESDAY. The game continues, but this time it plays YOU. If you’re down, then just get on my back.. #JUMANJI A post shared by therock (@therock) on Sep 18, 2017 at 6:42am PDT

Here’s the official synopsis for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle:

When four high-school kids discover an old video game console with a game they’ve never heard of – Jumanji – they are immediately drawn into the game’s jungle setting, literally becoming the avatars they chose: gamer Spencer becomes a brawny adventurer (Dwayne Johnson); football jock Fridge loses (in his words) “the top two feet of his body” and becomes an Einstein (Kevin Hart); popular girl Bethany becomes a middle-aged male professor (Jack Black); and wallflower Martha becomes a badass warrior (Karen Gillan). What they discover is that you don’t just play Jumanji – you must survive it. To beat the game and return to the real world, they’ll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, discover what Alan Parrish left 20 years ago, and change the way they think about themselves – or they’ll be stuck in the game forever…

Be sure to come back Wednesday for the full trailer. In the meantime, you can get caught up on all things Jumanji by taking a look at the following links: