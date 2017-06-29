Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex

Movie Talk: First Trailer for ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle'; Matt Reeves Talks ‘The Batman’

by      June 29, 2017

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Thursday, June 29th, 2017) Kristian Harloff, Jeremy Jahns, Perri Nemiroff, Clarke Wolfe, and Stephanie Gray discuss the following:

  • Matt Reeves teases a noir-detective version of The Batman
  • Michelle Rodriguez threatens to leave Fast & Furious franchise if female characters don’t improve
  • New trailer released for The Last Face starring Charlize Theron and Javier Bardem
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
jumanji-cast

Image via Sony

Related Content
Previous Article
'Wonder Woman' Director Patty Jenkins to Return for the Sequel
Next Article
Bong Joon Ho on Why He Chose a Pig for 'Okja', Working…
Tags

Now Trending

Latest News