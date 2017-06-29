Movie Talk: First Trailer for ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle'; Matt Reeves Talks ‘The Batman’

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Thursday, June 29th, 2017) Kristian Harloff, Jeremy Jahns, Perri Nemiroff, Clarke Wolfe, and Stephanie Gray discuss the following:
- First trailer released for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
- Matt Reeves teases a noir-detective version of The Batman
- Michelle Rodriguez threatens to leave Fast & Furious franchise if female characters don’t improve
- Opening This Week – Despicable Me 3, The House
- First red-band trailer released for A Bad Moms Christmas
- New trailer released for The Last Face starring Charlize Theron and Javier Bardem
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions