‘Jump Force’ Supercut Trailer Is the Most Anime Thing You’ll See Today

To the uninitiated in the ways of Naruto, Dragon Ball, One Piece and Death Note, Bandai Namco’s upcoming fighting game Jump Force probably looks like a lot of very pretty explosions. But for the rest of us, a new supercut trailer for the upcoming team-based fighter features a rare fanboy dream: Seeing just what happens when your favorite characters from different franchises go up against each other in head-to-head combat. So if you know what I mean when I say Goku drops a Spirit Bomb before going Super Saiyan, Naruto launches a Tailed-Beast Bomb, and Sasuke engages his Takemikazuchi-no-kami, then this trailer is probably for you.

Granted, this trailer is less of a cohesive presentation and more just a collection of badass battles and powerful moments featuring the same six characters we’ve seen before. It’s also a work in progress, which explains why, despite the absolutely gorgeous renderings of the characters themselves, they sometimes appear to have zero reaction to getting absolutely hammered by their opponents. We’ll see how it all smooths out, and just what other characters will be available, when the game hits shelves for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC sometime in 2019.

Check out the supercut trailer for Jump Force below (H/T to BC):

New gameplay coming at ya in the JUMP FORCE Supercut! Dive into the epic manga crossover and get ready to UNITE TO FIGHT with your favorite characters from Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, and Bleach in 2019!

Playable characters at the moment include Naruto‘s title character and his rival Sasuke, the perennial Dragon Ball protagonist Goku and his nemesis/pal Frieza, and One Piece pirates Monkey D. Luffy and Roronoa Zoro; Death Note‘s Light Yagami and Ryuk made an appearance in an earlier video but will the Shinigami, at least, will not be playable due to being “too strong.” Though we’ve yet to get a story trailer, we do know that our world and those of Jump’s properties have merged so our heroes (and some villains) have united to stop it somehow, some way, for some reason. We also know that the New York setting won’t be suitable for sports manga characters (so don’t expect the Prince of Tennis to battle Goku anytime soon) but is perfectly fine for battle manga fighters.

