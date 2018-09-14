Watch: Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt Are Adorable Again as ‘Jungle Cruise’ Wraps Filming

0

Cameras have finished rolling on Disney’s Jungle Cruise movie, and Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt have shared another adorable video to mark the occasion. The two stars first revealed their characters in a set video earlier this summer, which also showed off their terrific chemistry, and that charisma abounds once more in the latest and final video—before we see a trailer, of course.

The project is an adaptation of the Disneyland and Disney World ride of the same name, but the film tells an adventure story set in the 1930s during the Great Depression. Johnson plays Frank, a riverboat captain who takes a scientist (Blunt) and her brother (Jack Whitehall) on a mission into the jungle to find a tree that potentially possesses healing powers. Animals, nature, and Bad Germans make their journey that much more difficult.

Filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra, who helmed thrillers like The Shallows and Non-Stop, is in the director’s chair here, and he turned down the opportunity to helm Suicide Squad 2 for Jungle Cruise, so clearly there’s something special about the story being told. Moreover, this will mark Disney’s first film with an openly gay character—the brother of Blunt’s character, played by Jack Whitehall.

With filming wrapped I wouldn’t be surprised if Disney had a trailer ready and attached to Mary Poppins Returns, also starring Blunt, this December. Or maybe they’ll wait until next year to unveil it. For now, check out the wrap video and delight in Johnson and Blunt’s easy charm. Jungle Cruise opens in theaters on October 11, 2019.

“It’s very bittersweet to have something so uniquely special come to an end — but myself and my one and only virtuoso, Emily Blunt proudly say, that’s an official wrap of our epic Disney’s @JungleCruise.”

