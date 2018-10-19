Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ Won’t Set Out Until 2020

0

Disney’s been doing a fair amount of marketing for Jungle Cruise, the live-action feature adaptation of the world-famous ride that stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, but now it seems the journey will be delayed a bit. Originally slated to open October 11, 2019–almost a year from today, for the calendar aficionados out there–Jaume Collet-Serra‘s aquatic adventure flick will now steam into theaters on July 24, 2020.

The delay was announced by Johnson over his social media platforms, confirmed soon after by a Disney press release, but no other details are available at the moment. The shift could be due to Johnson’s schedule (he’s got no fewer than nine projects in the pipeline at the moment) or DIsney’s own calendar shuffling. Maybe the parks themselves need time to refresh the rides’ look for a movie tie-in. Or, perhaps Collet-Serra needs roughly a year and a half of post-production to finish off Jungle Cruise, a film which recently wrapped its principal production. Either way, this thing should be polished AF when it arrives in the Summer of 2020.

Here’s how The Rock unveiled the new release date:

IT’S OFFICIAL – JULY 24th, 2020.

Ladies and gentlemen and children of all ages.

My partner in crime, Emily Blunt and I, lovingly invite you to join us for THE ADVENTURE OF A LIFETIME.

All aboard…@DisneyStudios JUNGLE CRUISE

❤️ pic.twitter.com/DNTnqSb3QD — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 19, 2018

