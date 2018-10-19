Facebook Messenger

Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ Won’t Set Out Until 2020

by      October 19, 2018

jungle-cruise-release-dateDisney’s been doing a fair amount of marketing for Jungle Cruise, the live-action feature adaptation of the world-famous ride that stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, but now it seems the journey will be delayed a bit. Originally slated to open October 11, 2019–almost a year from today, for the calendar aficionados out there–Jaume Collet-Serra‘s aquatic adventure flick will now steam into theaters on July 24, 2020.

The delay was announced by Johnson over his social media platforms, confirmed soon after by a Disney press release, but no other details are available at the moment. The shift could be due to Johnson’s schedule (he’s got no fewer than nine projects in the pipeline at the moment) or DIsney’s own calendar shuffling. Maybe the parks themselves need time to refresh the rides’ look for a movie tie-in. Or, perhaps Collet-Serra needs roughly a year and a half of post-production to finish off Jungle Cruise, a film which recently wrapped its principal production. Either way, this thing should be polished AF when it arrives in the Summer of 2020.

Here’s how The Rock unveiled the new release date:

For more on Jungle Cruise, be sure to get caught up with our recent and continuing coverage provided at the links below:

dwayne-johnson-the-rock-jungle-cruise

Image via Dwayne Johnson

