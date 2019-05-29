Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt Return for ‘Jungle Cruise’ Reshoots in New Images

0

Dwayne Johnson does not. stop. working. The actor is coming off a marathon run of shooting Disney’s Jungle Cruise, Hobbs & Shaw, and the next Jumanji sequel back-to-back-to-back (which is why he had to turn down hosting the Oscars), and weeks after wrapping on the untitled Jumanji sequel, Johnson is already back in front of cameras for some additional photography on Jungle Cruise.

A couple of behind-the-scenes snaps of Johnson and co-star Emily Blunt in costume offer us a new look at their characters, courtesy of producer Hiram Garcia (who’s also president of production at Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions). Additional photography (also known as “reshoots”) is increasingly common on big blockbuster films, especially at Disney. In fact, every single Marvel movie factors additional photography into its budget, so the filmmakers can return and capture new footage as needed after getting a look at a cut of the movie in the editing room.

Non-Stop and The Shallows filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra directs Jungle Cruise, which is based on the Disneyland and Walt Disney World ride of the same name. While exact plot details are under wraps, we know that the film takes place in the 1930s and Johnson plays a riverboat captain named Frank who is tasked with leading a scientist and her brother in search of the Tree of Life.

These behind-the-scenes looks aren’t exactly earth-shattering, but the photography is excellent and it’s kind of neat to see what additional photography looks like on a massive movie like this. Jungle Cruise shot on location in Hawaii, but clearly these reshoots are taking place on a soundstage against some blue screen, likely in California.

Check out the Jungle Cruise images below, via Garcia. The film also stars Jack Whitehall, Edgar Ramirez, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti and opens in theaters on July 24, 2020.