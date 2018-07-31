‘Jungle Cruise’ Video Has Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt Showing off Their Delightful Chemistry

0

Next year, Disney will release its latest theme park attraction adaptation with Jungle Cruise. The film has Dwayne Johnson playing a boat captain who takes a sister (Emily Blunt) and her brother (Jack Whitehall) on a mission to find a tree believed to possess healing powers. Wild animals and a competing German expedition figure into the proceedings, and Edgar Ramirez and Jesse Plemons will play the villains.

While the film is still shooting, there was time for Johnson and Blunt to shoot a brief little video that highlights their chemistry. There’s bickering! There’s banter! There’s Dwayne Johnson getting Katherine Hepburn’s name wrong when he tries to cite The African Queen! But it’s all in good fun, and it’s nice of Disney to release a video that tries to sell the chemistry of its stars rather than a set piece or bland behind-the-scenes EPK material. Plus, contrary to my expectations, Johnson is not wearing a khaki shirt in this movie! Instead, he’s wearing long-sleeves that cover up his bulging biceps, which just seems to defeat the purpose of casting Johnson in your movie.

Check out the Jungle Cruise video below. Blunt will next be seen in another Disney feature, the sequel Mary Poppins Returns, which opens this December and co-stars Lin-Manuel Miranda. As for Johnson, he’s keeping incredibly busy as always. After Jungle Cruise, he’s got the Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs and Shaw and then there’s the sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle plus the action movie Red Notice, which will reteam him with his Skyscraper director Rawson Marshall Thurber.

Jungle Cruise opens October 11, 2019.