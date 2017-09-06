Daniel Radcliffe Strives to Survive the Wilds in Exclusive ‘Jungle’ Poster

0

Following his iconic, long-running performance as Harry Potter, Daniel Radcliffe has proven to be a pretty adventurous actor. Two years after Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 hit theaters, Radcliffe appeared as a burgeoning demon in Horns, played romantic foil to Zoe Kazan in What If, and portrayed a young Allen Ginsberg in Kill Your Darlings. Last year, he had two of his best performances in Imperium and Swiss Army Man, in which he played a farting corpse opposite Paul Dano, Kazan’s off-screen partner. With the exceptions of the dreadful Now You See Me 2 and his small role in Judd Apatow‘s Trainwreck, he has avoided working with big-name directors and has taken a variety of roles in small films by up-and-coming directors, such as Jesper Ganslandt and Francis Annan.

His upcoming survival story, Jungle, both sticks with his want to work in movies built on high tension and partners him with a cult director, Greg McLean, he of Wolf Creek and this year’s The Belko Experiment. The film, written by Justin Munjo and co-starring Thomas Kretschmann, follows the trials of one Yossi Ghinsberg, who was forced to find his way out of the Bolivian jungle when a guided trek through the area goes horribly awry. Not much else is known about the movie, which is based on Ghinsberg’s book, but you can check out our exclusive look at the first poster for McLean’s film right below.

Much like All is Lost or 127 Hours, Jungle looks to be primarily based on the wits and sense of creativity that keeps people alive in the most dire situations. Depending on the director, this can either prove to be a depressing slog or an inspiring, gripping vision of how humans make the decisions that either briefly continue or suddenly end their time on this earth. Here’s hoping this ends up more like the latter.

Here’s the exclusive first look at the poster for Jungle. Momentum Pictures will release Jungle in theaters and available On Demand/Digital HD October 20th:

Here’s the official synopsis for Jungle: