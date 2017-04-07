Watch: Junkie XL Teaches You How to Compose for Film in ‘Studio Time’ Season 2

Composer and producer Tom Holkenborg, aka Junkie XL, has launched Season 2 of his online tutorial series, Studio Time with Junkie XL, which offers rare industry pro insights into how to compose for film. Holkenborg is the man behind the scores for a number of major Hollywood films the years, including Deadpool, Black Mass, Mad Max: Fury Road and the Batman cues in Batman v. Superman. He is also providing the score for the upcoming tentpoles Justice League and The Dark Tower.
Season 2 will span 20 episodes and 13 hours of instruction, with the first episode focusing on how to compose for strings, “the hallmark instrument group of countless epic movie scores and his most recent project, Brimstone.” New episodes will drop every Friday. Episodes in Studio Time: Season 2 will also explore Synthesizer specials on Korg, Roland and Yamaha; Hardware Samples; and introduction to Tom’s modular wall and Modular Synthesis, Sampling, Guitar Pedals and Effects, Composing for Strings, Plug-Ins and much morel.Watch the full episode below and check out Season 1 over at Holkenborg’s YouTube page.
See more details on Studio Time below:
In each of Studio Time’s 20 episodes, viewers are transported into Tom’s personal world of music exploration. He takes you into the heart of his creation chamber to offer an intimate, unrivaled combination of technical expertise, practical how to’s, real world career advice and laughs via one of Hollywood’s top composers and a Platinum selling recording artist.
Tom’s studio is an audio science lab, packed full of rare instruments, mountains of gear and Tom’s famed Modular Wall. Studio Time gives the audience a chance to explore this musical petri dish, and get up close and personal with a forward thinking artist who blends extensive classical knowledge with technical studio mastery. Studio Time is Tom getting down and dirty with all his gear and revealing his highly unusual approach to composition and demonstrating how he earned the moniker of being a ‘full contact composer’.
Tom created these video tutorials to show people how he works, and most importantly, to help others learn and realize their goals. Education is a labor of love for Tom and one of his life’s passions. He created a Bachelor Program at the renowned ArtEZ Conservatorium, in his home town of Enschede, for music composition, from which more than 200 students have graduated. Studio Time allows Tom to continue his commitment to education and mentorship in the digital age. Viewers can watch all the content for free, and Tom created it without any external funding.