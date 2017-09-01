Awesometacular: Jeremy Jahns Revisits ‘Jurassic Park’ & Talks ‘Game of Thrones’ Finale

0

Collider and Verizon’s go90 are happy to present another episode of Awesometacular with host Jeremy Jahns! This weekly show recaps the most exciting news in movies, video games, and television.

Jeremy Jahns revisits Jurassic Park and takes on Mark Ellis in a round of the game: Pie Hard. He also talks about the chances of learning more about Chewbacca’s family with Kristian Harloff, learns about Hellboy from Jon Schnepp, and discusses the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale and the long wait until the final season of the show.

Jeremy Jahns revisits Jurassic Park. After that, Jeremy and Collider’s Mark Ellis face off in a round of “Pie Hard” where they must guess over or under on a given number – a movie’s Rotten Tomatoes score, the film’s production budget or its domestic box office total. If they answer incorrectly, they get a pie to the face.

In a new installment of “Dating the Nerdy Way,” Jeremy explains how to include superhero movies into a relationship. After that, Jeremy talks to Collider’s Kristian Harloff about the possibility of learning more about Chewbacca’s family in the upcoming Han Solo movie.