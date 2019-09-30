Facebook Messenger

Exclusive: Check Out Bottleneck Gallery’s NYCC ‘Jurassic Park’ Poster by John Guydo

by      September 30, 2019

0

We at Collider are happy to exclusively reveal a very cool new print from the folks at Bottleneck Gallery tied to New York Comic-Con. Behold, artist John Guydo’s Jurassic Park print, which coincidentally features the three main leads from Steven Spielberg’s iconic film who will now be reprising their roles in the upcoming Jurassic World 3.

This new print is a co-release with Vice Press and Universal Studios and will be available to purchase at Bottleneck Gallery’s NYCC booth, #2160. The NYCC Exclusive print is a numbered edition of only 50 and you can only get it at the physical booth at New York Comic-Con, but there will be a general sale online for the regular edition on Friday, October 4th at 12pm ET. You can pick that version of the poster up at bottleneckgallery.com and vice-press.com.

Check out the full details below, followed by the gorgeous-looking prints. Click to enlarge.

Jurassic Park by John Guydo

9-color screen print

24 x 36 inches

Regular numbered edition of 325 – $50

Variant numbered edition of 175 – $65

Numbered edition of 50 (NYCC Exclusive) – $75

NYCC Edition

jurassic-park-guydo-poster-nycc-exclusive

Variant Edition

 jurassic-park-poster-bottleneck-variant

Regular Edition

jurassic-park-poster-bottleneck-regular

Close