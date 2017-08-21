L.A. Readers: See ‘Jurassic Park’ at the ArcLight Hollywood Next Week with a Collider Q&A

0

While I love the movie industry, it’s always had one serious flaw: once a movie finishes its theatrical run, it’s hard to see it again on the big screen. Sure a lot of people own great theater-like experiences at home with booming sound systems, but there is nothing like seeing a movie on the big screen surrounded by other people. Since I was a little kid, it’s something I’ve always loved.

And while Los Angeles is better than most cities for seeing classic films again on the big screen, I still don’t think moviegoers have enough opportunities. So I’m aiming to change that with the help of our friends at ArcLight Cinemas.

As you might have noticed, ArcLight Cinemas and Collider have partnered up to show a number of new movies before they’ve been released like Logan, John Wick 2, and just last week, The Hitman’s Bodyguard. Now, we’re going to expand our screening series to include classic films and the hope is to do many more in the future in addition to whatever new films we might screen.

Which brings us to today.

If you’re a fan of Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park, I’ve got some cool news to share: on Tuesday, August 29th at 7:30pm we’re going to screen the worldwide phenomenon at ArcLight Hollywood, and following the screening I’m going to join some of the team from Collider Video (Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff and others) to talk about the film and its impact on Hollywood. Following the Q&A we’ll have a meet and greet with the Collider Video team at the upstairs bar. And just to be clear, drinks won’t be free.

So if you’d like to attend our screening, tickets are now on sale at the ArcLight box office here. If you want to see more events like this…I hope you won’t mind paying for tickets and supporting this screening series. If we are able to get this thing off the ground I promise you can expect a lot of awesome future events with cool special guests.

Finally, I’ve been to a lot of movies theaters around the world and I can honestly say ArcLight Cinemas is easily one of the best theater chains on the planet. Every single time I go see a film at an ArcLight theater the picture and sound is perfect and I never have to deal with problems like the lights being on inside the theater or the sound not in stereo. If you live near an ArcLight, I strongly recommend checking them out. For more on ArcLight, follow them on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Hope to see a lot of you next week!