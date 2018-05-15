Watch: ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Features More Dinosaurs Than All the Other Films Combined

0

Universal Pictures has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom to celebrate National Dinosaur Day, and fittingly this featurette is all about the dinosaurs found in Jurassic World 2. Directed by J.A. Bayona (A Monster Calls), the sequel finds Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) returning to the now abandoned Isla Nublar to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from a brewing volcano that threatens to make the animals once again extinct. But their expedition is not what it seems, and after uncovering a conspiracy, Owen and Claire find themselves in a race against greed, corporatism, and murderous dinosaurs.

This featurette does a nice job of showing off a lot of the dinosaurs from the film, with producer Pat Crowley revealing that Fallen Kingdom will feature more dinosaurs than all the previous Jurassic Park movies combined. That’s a heck of a lot of dinos, and indeed Bayona admits that sometimes they had so many dinosaurs in a single shot that they couldn’t help but stick to a very wide frame.

But this featurette also highlights the practical effects of the movie, which have been the heart and soul of the Jurassic Park franchise from the beginning. Steven Spielberg’s original film isn’t near as effective without the practical T. rex stalking the vehicles, or Laura Dern rising and falling with the breathing motions of a sick dinosaur’s chest. That makes the magic real, and you’ll get to see a few of the practical effects from Fallen Kingdom in this here video.

Check out the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom dinosaurs featurette below. Written by Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly, the film also stars James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, Isabella Sermon, BD Wong, and Jeff Goldblum. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits theaters on June 22nd.