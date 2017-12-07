Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex Networks

Over 30 New Images from the ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Trailer Tease Toothsome Terror

by      December 7, 2017

0

jurassic-world-fallen-kingdom-slice

Universal Pictures released the first full trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom earlier this evening, and given that the first movie grossed $1.6 billion, we figured enough folks would be interested in taking a closer look at what the follow-up has to offer with some screengrabs from the trailer. Filmmaker J.A. Bayona (A Monster Calls, The Impossible) steps into the director’s chair this time around as Jurassic World helmer Colin Trevorrow moved on to developing Star Wars: Episode IX (a film he ultimately exited). Trevorrow is still heavily involved here, though, as he co-wrote the screenplay with Jurassic World co-writer Derek Connolly and served as an executive producer.

The story finds Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard’s characters returning to Isla Nublar with a new team in order to try and get some of the dinosaurs off the island after it’s revealed that a volcano eruption might render them all extinct. Again.

Peruse through all of the Jurassic World 2 images below, and click for high-resolution. The sequel also stars James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, BD Wong, and Jeff Goldblum. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opens in theaters on June 22, 2018.

Related Content
Previous Article
Full 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Trailer Teases a Darker Sequel
Next Article
'Arrow' Midseason Finale Recap: "Irreconcilable Differences" — Et Tu, Rene?
Tags

Latest News