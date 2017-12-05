‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Plot Details Emerge … and They’re Bonkers

0

Legendary/Universal have promised the release of the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer this Thursday, but in the meantime, they’ve been piddling it out in 15-second chunks. That’s all well and good, even if it’s an odd way to cannibalize your own marketing material, but whatever. The good news is that we’ll soon get the full picture about the dino-focused sequel set to reunite Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard when the surefire box office-buster arrives on June 22, 2018.

In the run-up to the trailer release, EW has a bit of a breakdown of the plot of the sequel, which was written by Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly, and was directed by J.A. Bayona. The outlet’s write-up also has a first look at a new dino from the film but, I’m sorry, I’m too distracted by the upcoming movie’s plot points to focus on this new critter. Maybe this latest 15-second trailer chunk will help clear the mind:

So here’s what we know about Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom:

It’s set several years after the worldwide hit, Jurassic World.

It’ll return to Isla Nublar where a volcano threatens the lives of the dinosaurs that now roam free in the former tourist park.

Dinosaur trainer Owen Grady (Pratt) and previous park manager Claire Dearing (Dallas Howard) are now tasked with, wait for it, preventing the second extinction of these dinos…

What?

Here’s how Dallas Howard explains it:

“Claire’s founded an organization, Dinosaur Protection Group, and they’re finding a way to get these dinosaurs off the island. She reaches out to Owen Grady to let him know this is happening. It’s complicated. When you see them at the beginning of this story, you get caught up as to what’s going on, but it’s not what you would necessarily expect.”

Newcomers Daniella Pineda and Justice Smith will play members of this group; Jeff Goldblum returns as mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm, of course. Here’s what Bayona had to say about bringing Malcolm back after 20 years:

“I had to overcome the impact of being in front of Ian Malcolm. After so many years, Jeff Goldblum was in front of a camera again talking about dinosaurs!”

Ya know what? At this point, it doesn’t even matter what happens in the movie. It’s going to make around a billion dollars or more. So if it’s centered on a PETA-like organization acting in the man-eating dinosaurs’ best interests, sure, I’ll buy it. And so will everyone else.