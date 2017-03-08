First ‘Jurassic World 2’ Image Has Dino Bones to Spare

0

Production is currently underway in the U.K. on Jurassic World 2, or Jurassic Park 5 if you wanna go that route, and now the first official image has been unveiled. It’s not exactly revealing, but it’s certainly evocative. The Impossible and A Monster Calls filmmaker J.A. Bayona steps into the director’s chair after Colin Trevorrow helmed the smash hit Jurassic World. Trevorrow got swept up by a galaxy far, far away and thus directing duties on Star Wars: Episode IX prevented him from helming the Jurassic World sequel, but he’s still intimately involved. Trevorrow and his co-writer Derek Connolly penned the script for the follow-up and Trevorrow is producing alongside Frank Marshall, so this likely won’t be a significant change of pace from that film.

We don’t know too much about Jurassic World 2, but Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are both back in the starring roles, no doubt squaring off against more dinosaur menaces. The cast for the follow-up also includes BD Wong, Toby Jones, Ted Levine, James Cromwell, Rafe Spall, and Justice Smith but again we don’t exactly know where the story is going here.

Trevorrow previously teased that the sequel will be darker and scarier than his film, playing to the strengths of Bayona, and while soundstage work is underway in London, they’ll be returning to shoot on location scenes in Hawaii. Bayona’s frequent cinematographer Óscar Faura is behind the camera, and Jurassic World composer Michael Giacchino is once again providing the music.

Check out the tantalizing first image below, via Bayona’s Twitter. Perhaps this means we’ll be getting more sneak peeks along the way as production continues. Jurassic World 2 is slated for release on June 22, 2018.