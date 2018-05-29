New ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ IMAX Poster Delivers a Dino Bite

0

Today, IMAX and Universal unveiled a new poster for the upcoming release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The IMAX exclusive poster sets the stage for the park which is in peril and features “Rexy”, one of the oldest dinosaurs to live in Jurassic Park, pulling a helicopter out of the sky… and possibly a human-sized snack right along with it.

Starting June 22nd, audiences will feel every roar when they experience Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in IMAX, the most immersive way to return to Isla Nublar. The IMAX release of the movie will be digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality The IMAX Experience with proprietary IMAX DMR (Digital Re-mastering) technology. The crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX’s customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie.

Check out the new IMAX exclusive poster for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom:

It’s been four years since theme park and luxury resort Jurassic World was destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment. Isla Nublar now sits abandoned by humans while the surviving dinosaurs fend for themselves in the jungles. When the island’s dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event. Owen is driven to find Blue, his lead raptor who’s still missing in the wild, and Claire has grown a respect for these creatures she now makes her mission. Arriving on the unstable island as lava begins raining down, their expedition uncovers a conspiracy that could return our entire planet to a perilous order not seen since prehistoric times. With all of the wonder, adventure and thrills synonymous with one of the most popular and successful series in cinema history, this all-new motion-picture event sees the return of favorite characters and dinosaurs—along with new breeds more awe-inspiring and terrifying than ever before. Welcome to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

