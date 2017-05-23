New Posters for ‘Jurassic World 2’ Show off Their Dino DNA

0

While the highly anticipated sequel to Jurassic World is still just over a year away, new posters on display at the Licensing Expo have confirmed the film’s release date and the fact that it’s still got a handle on its Dino DNA. Chris Pratt, who returns for director J.A. Bayona‘s currently untitled sequel, is the only cast member on display in these new shots … the only human cast member, that is. There are plenty of dino pals to go around.

In addition to the new posters and banners showing off the prehistoric characters, there is also a practical display. (Hopefully our own Steve Weintraub didn’t get too close to the biters to get these shots for you; these dinos are very clever and have remained very, very still.) You’ll be happy to see that the fan-favorite T. rex will be making an appearance in the sequel, just one of what I’m sure will be a cavalcade of carnivorous critters.

Also starring Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, Justice Smith, James Cromwell, Rafe Spall, and Toby Jones, the currently untitled sequel opens on June 22, 2018.

